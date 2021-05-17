Patriots Bring Back Reserve QB Brian Hoyer

The New England Patriots have once again signed QB Brian Hoyer to a one-year deal.

Hoyer, who opened the 2020 season as the Pats' No. 2 QB, appeared in one game last season - the ill-fated Week 5 start at Kansas City after Cam Newton's positive COVID-19 test. Hoyer completed 15-of-24 attempts for 130 yards and turned the ball over twice in addition to a costly mental error at the end of the first half.

It's the fourth stint with the Patriots for the 12-year NFL vet and the third time Hoyer has signed with the team as a free agent. He initially signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2009 and remained the team's back-up until 2011. Hoyer then rejoined New England in 2015 after he was cut by the San Francisco 49ers following the Niners trade with the Pats for Jimmy Garoppolo.

Hoyer appeared in 10 games between 2017-18 before departing town once again for Indianapolis in '19, only to find his way back to Foxboro in '20 to serve as a safety blanket for Newton and 2nd-year QB Jarrett Stidham.

The signing leaves the Patriots' QB room much more bloated than we've become accustomed to under Bill Belichick, with Newton, Hoyer, Stidham and 15th overall pick Mac Jones sitting at the table.

Hoyer's most productive seasons as a pro came in 2014 and '15 when he played in 25 games, 22 starts, going 12-10 for the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans, respectively. He threw for 3326yds/12td/13int as a Brown in '14 and filled in down the stretch to lead the Texans to a postseason appearance in '15, throwing for 2606yds/19td/7int.

All told, Hoyer has thrown for 10,404yds/52td/35int and has amassed a 16-23 record in 70 games, 39 starts, for seven different NFL teams.

As a Patriot, Hoyer has appeared in 24 games, one start, and thrown for 465yds/1td/2int.

It will be interesting to see whether there is a corresponding roster move to follow in the coming days, possibly with fellow reserve QB Jarrett Stidham, as Belichick has rarely liked to take up three roster spots at QB, let alone four.