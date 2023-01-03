Patriots Nation Rallies ‘Round Bills Safety Damar Hamlin

Patriots Nation has come out in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin following his cardiac arrest on the field during Monday night's game in Cincinnati.

Hamlin, 24, tackled Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins after a 13-yard catch during the first quarter and got up. He suddenly fell backwards as the ref stopped play and trainers rushed to the field. CPR was administered which restored his heartbeat. He was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he remained Tuesday morning.

The game was stopped and postponed.

"Our thoughts are with @HamlinIsland as well as the entire @BuffaloBills organization," the New England Patriots wrote in a tweet.

"All the love and many prayers for Damar, his family, and the #BillsMafia We are with you," former Patriot Rob Gronkowski tweeted.

"Prayers up" was the message from running back Damien Harris.

"Chilling. Prayers for Damar Hamlin," former Patriot Julian Edelman wrote in one of two tweets. "Some things are bigger than the game. Praying for Damar and his family.

