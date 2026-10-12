Day 3 of the Bar Harbor Bank & Trust 200 at Speedway Presented by Bar Harbor Bank & Trust [RESULTS]

Day 3 of the Bar Harbor Bank & Trust 200 at Speedway Presented by Bar Harbor Bank & Trust [RESULTS]

Photo Chris Popper

The 2026 Racing Season came to a close at the Speedway Presented by Bar Harbor Bank & Trust on Sunday afternoon, October 11 with Day 3 of the Bar Harbor Bank & Trust 200.

Here are the results

Vintage Racing - 20 Laps

  1. James Osmond #75
  2. Adam Chadborne #0
  3. Tim Reynolds #17
  4. Donnie Young #1
  5. Kris Watson #06
  6. Jamie Young #13ME
  7. Keith Smalley #7X
  8. Nick Overlock #18
  9. Barrett Ayer #17X
  10. Ben Overlock #19
  11. Jesse Langley #8

Ogden Mechanical Sport 4s - 50 Laps

  1. Kyle Robinson #2
  2. Nick Miller #17
  3. Roy Hathorn #07
  4. Mason Silva #71
  5. Wyatt Dipietro #3
  6. Ricky Austin #42X
  7. Josh Dillon #05
  8. Kalib Bernatchez
  9. Lewis Batchelder #23
  10. Derek Smith #10X
  11. Darius Miranda #04
  12. Trey Brown #33
  13. Jim Dixon #84
  14. Andy McTague #28

Bar Harbor Bank & Trust Pro Stock - 200 Laps

  1. DJ Shaw #60
  2. Evan Beaulieu #56
  3. Mathew Bourgoine #83
  4. Austin Teras #39
  5. Cole Roble #29
  6. Casey Call #NH90
  7. Joseph Doiron #73
  8. Lonnie Sommerville #S23
  9. Ryan Dean #22
  10. Jamie Wright #84
  11. Jeremy Sorel #7MA
  12. Dave Farrington Jr. #23
  13. Joey Polewarczyk Jr. #97
  14. Morgan Call #95
  15. Mike Rowe #24
  16. Angelo Belsito #8
  17. Steve Kimball #51X
  18. Ryan Messer #1
  19. Tiger Colby #78
  20. Josh St. Clair #14
  21. Nick Jenkins #32
  22. Cassius Clark #18
  23. Rowland Robinson Jr. #28
  24. Bryson Parritt #B27
  25. Brandon Barker #32B
  26. Sylas Ripley #09
  27. Bryan Lancaster #81
  28. Phil Richardson #05

We will have a story with all the final standings of the various divisions later in the week.

Congratulations to everyone on a fantastic 1st season at the Speedway Presented by Bar Harbor Bank & Trust.

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Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

 

Filed Under: Speedway 95
Categories: Articles, Local Sports, Maine Sports

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