Day 3 of the Bar Harbor Bank & Trust 200 at Speedway Presented by Bar Harbor Bank & Trust [RESULTS]
The 2026 Racing Season came to a close at the Speedway Presented by Bar Harbor Bank & Trust on Sunday afternoon, October 11 with Day 3 of the Bar Harbor Bank & Trust 200.
Here are the results
Vintage Racing - 20 Laps
- James Osmond #75
- Adam Chadborne #0
- Tim Reynolds #17
- Donnie Young #1
- Kris Watson #06
- Jamie Young #13ME
- Keith Smalley #7X
- Nick Overlock #18
- Barrett Ayer #17X
- Ben Overlock #19
- Jesse Langley #8
Ogden Mechanical Sport 4s - 50 Laps
- Kyle Robinson #2
- Nick Miller #17
- Roy Hathorn #07
- Mason Silva #71
- Wyatt Dipietro #3
- Ricky Austin #42X
- Josh Dillon #05
- Kalib Bernatchez
- Lewis Batchelder #23
- Derek Smith #10X
- Darius Miranda #04
- Trey Brown #33
- Jim Dixon #84
- Andy McTague #28
Bar Harbor Bank & Trust Pro Stock - 200 Laps
- DJ Shaw #60
- Evan Beaulieu #56
- Mathew Bourgoine #83
- Austin Teras #39
- Cole Roble #29
- Casey Call #NH90
- Joseph Doiron #73
- Lonnie Sommerville #S23
- Ryan Dean #22
- Jamie Wright #84
- Jeremy Sorel #7MA
- Dave Farrington Jr. #23
- Joey Polewarczyk Jr. #97
- Morgan Call #95
- Mike Rowe #24
- Angelo Belsito #8
- Steve Kimball #51X
- Ryan Messer #1
- Tiger Colby #78
- Josh St. Clair #14
- Nick Jenkins #32
- Cassius Clark #18
- Rowland Robinson Jr. #28
- Bryson Parritt #B27
- Brandon Barker #32B
- Sylas Ripley #09
- Bryan Lancaster #81
- Phil Richardson #05
We will have a story with all the final standings of the various divisions later in the week.
Congratulations to everyone on a fantastic 1st season at the Speedway Presented by Bar Harbor Bank & Trust.
LOOK: Things You Saw at Grandma's House
Was Grandma a design expert? Let's say she was ahead of her time. How many of these familiar sights do you remember from visits to Grandma's house?
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz