The 2026 Racing Season came to a close at the Speedway Presented by Bar Harbor Bank & Trust on Sunday afternoon, October 11 with Day 3 of the Bar Harbor Bank & Trust 200.

Here are the results

Vintage Racing - 20 Laps

James Osmond #75 Adam Chadborne #0 Tim Reynolds #17 Donnie Young #1 Kris Watson #06 Jamie Young #13ME Keith Smalley #7X Nick Overlock #18 Barrett Ayer #17X Ben Overlock #19 Jesse Langley #8

Ogden Mechanical Sport 4s - 50 Laps

Kyle Robinson #2 Nick Miller #17 Roy Hathorn #07 Mason Silva #71 Wyatt Dipietro #3 Ricky Austin #42X Josh Dillon #05 Kalib Bernatchez Lewis Batchelder #23 Derek Smith #10X Darius Miranda #04 Trey Brown #33 Jim Dixon #84 Andy McTague #28

Bar Harbor Bank & Trust Pro Stock - 200 Laps

DJ Shaw #60 Evan Beaulieu #56 Mathew Bourgoine #83 Austin Teras #39 Cole Roble #29 Casey Call #NH90 Joseph Doiron #73 Lonnie Sommerville #S23 Ryan Dean #22 Jamie Wright #84 Jeremy Sorel #7MA Dave Farrington Jr. #23 Joey Polewarczyk Jr. #97 Morgan Call #95 Mike Rowe #24 Angelo Belsito #8 Steve Kimball #51X Ryan Messer #1 Tiger Colby #78 Josh St. Clair #14 Nick Jenkins #32 Cassius Clark #18 Rowland Robinson Jr. #28 Bryson Parritt #B27 Brandon Barker #32B Sylas Ripley #09 Bryan Lancaster #81 Phil Richardson #05

We will have a story with all the final standings of the various divisions later in the week.

Congratulations to everyone on a fantastic 1st season at the Speedway Presented by Bar Harbor Bank & Trust.