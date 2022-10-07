Pats hope Zappe + Pat the Patriot makes for winning formula

The Drive Podcast

For the second-straight year, the New England Patriots are staring down the barrel of a 1-3 start to the season. Last year, the Pats responded by winning 7-straight games to ascend to the top of the AFC. This year, our hope is in Bailey Zappe and Pat the Patriot.

While the Pats take a page out of Mother Nature's playbook this weekend and go the way of trees throughout New England as they transition to the classic reds, the season is at a crossroads.

Friday on The Drive, Chris Price of the Boston Globe joined the show to discuss the path ahead for the Pats and the other pillars of fall in New England.

Chris Price via Twitter
