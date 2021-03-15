Pats Sign Three Key Players In Aggressive Start To Free Agency

The legal tampering period is underway in the NFL and free agent names are already flying off the board, including a trio on their way to Foxborough.

In a very atypical beginning to free agency for Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots, the team has already inked two deals today, signing former-Titans' TE Jonnu Smith to a 4-year/$50-million deal with $31.25-million guaranteed and agreeing to terms with former-Dolphins' nose tackle Davon Godchaux on a 2-year/$16-million contract with $9-million guaranteed.

Belichick wasn't done cutting checks as he signed edge rusher Matthew Judon to a 4-year/$56-million contract with $32-million guaranteed.

Smith was reportedly the Pats' top-pass catching target on the market and they wasted no time acquiring his services. Smith hauled in 41 receptions for 448 yards and eight TD's last season. The 25-year-old will immediately become the biggest threat in New England's passing game the moment he walks through the door.

Godchaux, 26, who was limited to just five games last year due to a biceps injury, recorded 75 tackles, four tackles for a loss and two sacks while starting all 16 games for the Dolphins in 2019.

Judon has been named to the Pro Bowl in back-to-back seasons. The 28-year-old has amassed 34.5 sacks during his five years in the NFL, all of which he spent with the Baltimore Ravens.

It's been a busy four days for the Pats, who signed Cam Newton to a 1-year deal worth up to $13.6-million on Friday and yesterday traded offensive lineman Marcus Cannon to the Houston Texans in a deal that will see the Pats and Texans swap draft picks in the 4th, 5th and 6th rounds next month.

The Cannon trade freed up roughly $7-million in cap space for the team, who is also looking to bring back Joe Thuney according to multiple reports.