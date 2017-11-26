Pats v Dolphins On 92.9 The Ticket [VIDEO]

After that long and successful two week trip through Denver, Colorado Springs and Mexico City the New England Patriots play on familiar turf today when they host the Miami Dolphins at Foxboro.

Think about this one. If the Pats can win today, they will be 9-2 and guarantee a 17th straight winning season. That would be #1 on the all-time list since the NFL merger of 1970.

While Dolphins QB Jay Cutler will not play because of concussion issues, Pats QB Tom Brady will play. He put a little scare into New England when he did not practice on Wednesday. Just getting extra treatment was the reason, he says.

NOTE: Live coverage of the Patriots v Dolphins game on Sports Radio 92.9 The Ticket begins at 10am with the pregame show. Kickoff is 1pm.