Poll: Are the Patriots currently a bottom-5 team in the NFL?

The Worldwide Leader released its Week 5 NFL Power Rankings this morning and Patriots fans had to do a bit of scrolling to find their team in the list.

That's because ESPN has the Pats ranked as the 27th-best (or 6th-worst) team in the NFL through the first month of action in 2022.

Granted, we know 1-3 isn't the end of the world for this team. That's how they began last season before ripping off 7-straight wins to vault to the top of the conference.

The good news for this year's bunch is that same path is basically in front of them, they'll just be attempting it for the time being with 3rd string rookie QB Bailey Zappe leading the charge.

From now through Week 12, the Pats play teams that, other than the Cleveland Browns (18th in this week's rankings), reside alongside New England in the bottom-10 of the power rankings.

Since we're going to see a lot of this subpar competition in the coming weeks, let's see how the Pats stack up against the field. Do you think there are enough wins on the schedule over the next seven weeks to get back into contention in the AFC?