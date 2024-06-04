Poll: Are we biased, or is ‘Best Finals Duo’ a no-brainer?

This morning as I was getting ready to attack another ever grueling day of sports talk radio (sarcasm), I heard ESPN's Chris Canty put forth his top-5 duos in the world of sports at this very moment. They were as follows:

5. Joe Burrow & JaMarr Chase; 4. Connor McDavid & Leon Draisaitl; 3. Aaron Judge & Juan Soto; 2. Luka Doncic & Kyrie Irving; 1. Patrick Mahomes & Travis Kelce.

I don't know about you, but I feel like there are a couple names missing from the list. Now, I get it. A couple of those are inarguable. Mahomes & Kelce are a clear-cut No. 1, and the tandem of McDavid and Draisaitl has guided the Oilers to the Stanley Cup Final this year while combining for 288 goals and 752 points in the last three(!) seasons.

But Chase and Burrow? Yeah, when they're out there it's quite a combo, having reached a Super Bowl together three years ago. But lately they've missed more time than have played together.

Judge and Soto? Sure, they might be the best 1-2 punch in baseball at the moment, with Soto swatting .322/17/53 and Judge coming off an AL Player of the Month performance in May where he hit .361/14/27 in 28 games and has 21hr/47rbi for the year. But they've only played together for two months now. Let's see the rest of the season first before we have them leapfrogging established partnerships.

As for Luka and Kyrie, well, that's just silly to me because the best duo on the court will be wearing green.

Luka is a monster. He put up 33.9/9.2/9.8 for the season, is maybe the best offensive player in the game, and is a certified cold-blooded killer. Irving (25.6/5.0/5.2) is still one of the game's best guards, but is probably closer to a top-20 player at this stage.

Tatum and Brown are entering the peak of their powers, have made more trips to the conference finals and won more playoff games than anyone since entering the Association.

They're now four wins away from being undeniable in these very conversations.