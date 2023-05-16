Poll: Assemble your favorite BBQ spread on National BBQ Day

According to the website National Day Calendar, today, May 16 is National BBQ Day (among many other things, like National Sea Monkey Day, National Piercing Day and National Mimosa Day). But let's stick with BBQ...

For today's polls, the question is simple. Picture an endless picnic table lined with all your favorite BBQ foods on an upcoming summer day. Grab a plate, slap down your favorite 4 entrees and 3 sides and get your mouth watering just in time for lunch.