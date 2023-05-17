Poll: BOS-MIA Part 3, Eastern Conference Finals series prediction

For the third time in four years the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat meet with a trip to the NBA Finals on the line.

In the bubble, Miami dashed the Celtics' dreams before Boston got its revenge a season ago.

The previous two series went six and seven games, respectively, but Vegas and many of the metrics don't believe this time will be as closely contested. Miami remains miles behind Boston in odds to win the title, with the Celtics at +150 and Miami resting at +1400 in FanDuel's latest figures. While ESPN's metrics give the Heat just a 3% chance of advancing past the Celtics.

But, as the C's have shown in the first couple of rounds, they don't always like to take the easiest road.

Will it be a second-straight trip to the Finals for the Celtics, or will Jimmy Butler and Erik Spoelstra pull out another one over Boston?