Poll: Can Pats exceed low bar left behind by Red Sox in 2022?

The Boston Red Sox wrapped up their disappointing 2022 season yesterday with a 6-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park. It was just their 78th win in 162 tries.

At 78-84, the Sox secured their 5th losing season and 5th last place finish in the AL East since 2012.

Just down the road in Foxborough is a team that's only had one losing season in the last 21, but for the second-straight year is off to a 1-3 start. At this same juncture last year, the Pats responded by reeling off 7-straight wins. This year, that formula might not be as easily attainable as they're down to their 3rd string QB for the time being in Bailey Zappe.

Bill Belichick and Co. are hoping they can navigate their way through the rough start yet again to emerge as a competitive team and maybe even a playoff contender in the AFC.

But let's forget about playoffs or seeding for a second and just put the hometown football team up against the region's baseball squad. In order for the Patriots to have a "more successful" season than the Red Sox, they would have to finish the regular season 9-8 (.529) at minimum. Anything less, and the Pats will come up short of the low bar left behind by the Sox (.481).

Is an 8-5 close to this year still in the cards for the Pats?