Poll: Could you be tempted to trade Pats’ No. 3 pick?

Is there a world in which you would be tempted to see the New England Patriots deal away the No. 3 overall pick in April's NFL Draft?

It seems like a silly question to ask, right? I mean, we just spent basically the entire NFL regular season justifying each Pats loss by saying it was improving the team's draft stock and getting them closer to securing a potential franchise QB at the top of the draft board.

But as Aaron Jackson has been saying for a while now, he likes options, and the Patriots certainly have plenty of options sitting at No. 3.

When the San Francisco 49ers traded up from No. 12 to No. 3 in 2021 to draft Trey Lance, they gave up their No. 12 pick plus their next two first round picks. Three first round picks is definitely an intriguing haul for a team devoid of talent at many spots around the roster, but is it worth more than a franchise-altering QB? Yeah, that's where I get caught up too.

Stockpiling draft capital is nice, but it would likely be a tough sell to the fanbase to pass on a QB in favor of overall roster building.

ESPN released a QB off-season projection today, attempting to predict the moves of the QB musical chairs set to be played. They had Caleb Williams, Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels going 1, 2, 3, to the Bears, Commanders and Pats, respectively. The article also had Justin Fields getting dealt to Vegas, Russell Wilson being cut by the Broncos and signing with the Falcons, while Kirk Cousins and Baker Mayfield - the top-2 free agent QB's - re-upped with their current squads.

The piece also had Michael Penix Jr. and J.J. McCarthy being drafted in Round 2, while Bo Nix went off the board in the 3rd round.

In order to be tempted to trade the No. 3 pick, you better feel really good about your plan B at QB. I prefer hanging on to the pick, what about you?