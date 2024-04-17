Poll: Did NFL, NBA or MLB improve its playoffs with recent tweaks?

In the last four years, we have seen the three biggest professional sports leagues in this country institute drastic changes to their respective postseason formats.

In 2020, the NFL expanded its playoff to add a third Wild Card team in each conference while reducing the number of byes from the top-2 seeds to now only the No. 1 seed gets a free pass to the Divisional Round.

This has allowed the league to have a "Super Wild Card Weekend," featuring a weekend triple-header and a Monday Night playoff game.

The next year, in 2021, the NBA rolled out its "Play-In Tournament." Instead of the top-8 teams in each conference making the playoffs, now the top-6 get automatic qualification while seeds 7-10 have to duke it out this week before the playoffs begin in full.

No. 7 plays No. 8 for the right to be the 7-seed, while the winner of No. 9 vs. No. 10 gets to play the loser of 7v8 for the right to be the 8-seed.

Then in 2022, MLB followed suit by bringing about their own postseason reforms, adding a third Wild Card team to each league and making it so the division winners with the two best records advance straight to the League Divisional Series, while the division champion with the third-best record and the three Wild Card teams play in a best-of-3 Wild Card Series, instead of the old format of a one game winner-take-all.

Now, having seen each format in practice for at least a couple years, which league do you feel improved their playoff with the changes? Or do you wish things went back to the way they were?