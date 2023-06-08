Poll: Do any of these Jaylen Brown trades tempt you?

The NBA offseason has yet to begin, but one aspect of it is already taking shape. Jaylen Brown is going to be at the center of another summer in Celtics land.

At midnight on July 1, the Boston Celtics can offer their 26-year-old 2nd Team All-NBA'er the richest contract in league history, to the tune of 5-years and $295 million. A deal that would kick in beginning with the 2024-25 season.

Despite that, Brown's name is starting to make the rounds via the rumor mill. Remember last summer? All we heard was about Brown being at the center of Boston's attempt to procure the services of Kevin Durant from, at that time, the Brooklyn Nets.

It was confirmed yesterday by NBA Insider Shams Charania that Brad Stevens offered Brown, Derrick White and a pick to Brooklyn in exchange for KD. All I can say is luckily the Nets played hardball and said no.

Yet now, after a season in which JB set or matched career-highs in PPG (26.6), RPG (6.9), APG (3.5), FG% (49.1) and minutes-per-game (35.9), we're right back to wondering if the best Celtics' future includes Brown or not. That's due in large part to Brown's subpar Eastern Conference Finals showing, which included eight turnovers in Game 7, one off the record, when the team needed him most following Tatum's ankle injury.

That, coupled with the fact this team needs some element of change, after largely "running it back" the last two years, has led fans and analysts alike back to Brown as a possible avenue to that change.

Would you be tempted by any of the following offers for JB? Or would it be ludicrous for Stevens to break up Boston's All-NBA duo?