Poll: Do Pats have better shot winning in W3 vs. BAL or W4 @ GB?

There's no time to feel good about the Patriots' first win of the season in Week 2 at Pittsburgh. Instead, it's back to work in preparation of a rough early season back-to-back.

The Baltimore Ravens fly to Foxborough this weekend on the heels of a stinging loss against the Dolphins, in which Miami rallied from 21-down in the 4th quarter and outscored Baltimore 28-3 in the final frame to steal away.

Bill Belichick has faced off against Lamar Jackson twice so far in the MVP's young career. The first time came in 2019, a thorough 37-20 beating at the hands of Jackson and the Ravens. Bill then got the better of Jackson's bunch in 2020, when the Pats scored a 23-17 win at a soggy Gillette Stadium.

Mother Nature is one of the few things able to control Jackson's powers, but it doesn't look like the Pats will have her on their side Sunday, with the forecast calling for 68-degrees and partly cloudy at kickoff.

After dealing with the Ravens in a few days, the Pats will then have to get ready for a trip to Lambeau Field, a place they have not been since 2014 (a 26-21 Week 13 loss).

Bill has won two of the three matchups all-time with Aaron Rodgers. But Rodgers and the Pack could very well carry a 1-2 record into that Week 4 contest with the Pats, as Green Bay takes on Tommy in Tampa Bay this weekend.

Of the next two on the schedule for the Pats, which do they have the best chance of coming away from with the W?