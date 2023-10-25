Poll: Do you expect Celtics to win Banner 18 in ’23-’24?

The highly anticipated season-opener for the Boston Celtics is almost here, with the green team's 2023-24 title hopeful season beginning tonight at Madison Square Garden.

With the additions made by Brad Stevens of Kristaps Porzingis, Jrue Holiday and others to bolster the squad, Boston enters the new year as favorites to win it all.

The Celtics and Bucks are co-favorites at several sportsbooks, while Caesars Sportsbook has Boston with slightly better odds, listed at +380, followed by Milwaukee at +400.

The defending champion Denver Nuggets are next at +420, and the Phoenix Suns (+600) and Golden State Warriors (+850) round out the teams with single-digit odds to start the season at Caesars Sportsbook.

Will this year be the year Tatum, Brown and Co. finally get over the hump and raise Banner 18 to the rafters?

When it comes to this team, that's the only question worth asking.