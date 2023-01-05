Poll: Does Devers extension make Sox off-season a success?
"Hallelujah!"
It's what Red Sox Nation was collectively saying last night when news broke that John Henry and Chaim Bloom opened the checkbook to actually keep a homegrown star.
Rafael Devers will be a Red Sox until at least the age of 36 thanks to the 11 year/$331 million contract he signed last night while the aforementioned Sox brain trust took the first step necessary in changing the narrative around a club that came to be labeled as "cheap," in recent years.
It's a move the Red Sox had to make. They were backed into a corner. After watching Mookie Betts and Xander Bogaerts leave, had the Sox taken the same approach with Devers, and had he eventually left town as well, there would've been a mutiny against ownership.
It's a moment that deserves celebration, no doubt. But what it shouldn't do is gloss over the fact that Boston is still actively working to replace a team that finished in last place in the AL East.
Here's the additions this off-season:
- Chris Martin (2yr/$13.5mil)
- Masataka Yoshida (in excess of $100 million total)
- Justin Turner (1yr + option)
- Kenley Jansen (2yr/$32mil)
- Corey Kluber (1yr/$10mil)
- Devers (11yr/$331mil extension)
And here's what's no longer here from last year's last place squad:
- Xander Bogaerts (San Diego)
- Nathan Eovaldi (Texas)
- J.D. Martinez (L.A. Dodgers)
- Michael Wacha (FA)
- Rich Hill (Pittsburgh)
With Devers serving as the cherry on top, has Bloom done enough to call this off-season a success?