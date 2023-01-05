Poll: Does Devers extension make Sox off-season a success?

"Hallelujah!"

It's what Red Sox Nation was collectively saying last night when news broke that John Henry and Chaim Bloom opened the checkbook to actually keep a homegrown star.

Rafael Devers will be a Red Sox until at least the age of 36 thanks to the 11 year/$331 million contract he signed last night while the aforementioned Sox brain trust took the first step necessary in changing the narrative around a club that came to be labeled as "cheap," in recent years.

It's a move the Red Sox had to make. They were backed into a corner. After watching Mookie Betts and Xander Bogaerts leave, had the Sox taken the same approach with Devers, and had he eventually left town as well, there would've been a mutiny against ownership.

It's a moment that deserves celebration, no doubt. But what it shouldn't do is gloss over the fact that Boston is still actively working to replace a team that finished in last place in the AL East.

Here's the additions this off-season:

- Chris Martin (2yr/$13.5mil)

- Masataka Yoshida (in excess of $100 million total)

- Justin Turner (1yr + option)

- Kenley Jansen (2yr/$32mil)

- Corey Kluber (1yr/$10mil)

- Devers (11yr/$331mil extension)

And here's what's no longer here from last year's last place squad:

- Xander Bogaerts (San Diego)

- Nathan Eovaldi (Texas)

- J.D. Martinez (L.A. Dodgers)

- Michael Wacha (FA)

- Rich Hill (Pittsburgh)

With Devers serving as the cherry on top, has Bloom done enough to call this off-season a success?