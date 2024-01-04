Poll: Gut check – will Sunday be Bill’s final game with Pats?

It's the question that has been posed since the Patriots returned from Germany after a disappointing loss to the Indianapolis Colts, and frankly one that started getting kicked around even prior to that loss.

We've now arrived at the final week of the 2023 NFL regular season, and with it, potentially the last ever game Bill Belichick will coach for the New England Patriots.

Sure there has been plenty of frustration along the trail this season and over the last several. But if this is the final game, just take a moment to think about what a run it's been.

I became a football/Patriots fan 21 years ago. Bill was the coach. Bill is still the coach. Bill has literally been the coach of this team for my entire fandom. That doesn't happen in the modern sports world.

Has it soured down the stretch? Absolutely. But that was bound to happen at some point. The universe needed to balance itself after allowing the Patriots to dominate the game in a manner that had never been done before nor will ever be duplicated.

I don't know about you, but I'm not quite sure what to make of it all. Read one story and it's a foregone conclusion Belichick won't be back. Read another and hear that no decision has yet been made, and Bill with a plan of attack could win over Kraft in Monday's schedule year-end meeting.

What is your gut telling you about Belichick's future?