Poll: How do you feel about Smart no longer being a Celtic?

Wow, what an action-packed 90 minutes that was last night between 10:30pm-midnight.

Originally, Celtics fans were dealt a shocking blow when the deal discussed all day, the three team trade between Boston, Washington and the Clippers fell through due to L.A.'s concerns about Malcolm Brogdon's health. Then, just after the clock struck midnight, C's fans were dealt an even bigger blow.

Marcus Smart, the heart and soul of the Celtics according to many, the longest tenured member of the team, will no longer wear green.

Emotions ran wild into the early A.M. hours. ESPN's Bill Barnwell perfectly captured the reaction of Celtics Nation.

Smart was equal parts the most polarizing player on the team and also the most beloved. His 581 regular games played are the second most of any Celtic in the last 30 years behind only Paul Pierce. Not to mention another 108 times he took the court in the playoffs. To many, he exemplified what it meant to be a Boston Celtic, always leaving it all on the floor.

But personal feelings aside, Brad Stevens just turned Marcus Smart and the 35th overall pick in tonight's draft into Kristaps Porzingis and two 1st rounders (No. 25 tonight and Memphis' 1st rounder next year, via Golden State). That's some pretty incredible value.

And while, yes, I'll miss Marcus Smart, Boston needed to get bigger. Now, they have an additional 7-feet and 3-inches that can get you 20pts/8reb on a nightly basis. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown can finally emerge as the true leaders of the squad. Derrick White, the team's 3rd-best player a season ago, will slot in just fine at the PG position. Or, if you listen to the rumors today, Stevens may not be done yet and could still try to acquire an additional guard this summer.

Removing emotion, it would seem the Celtics as a team are in a better position today than they were yesterday, yet it's a sad day for many in Celtics Nation.