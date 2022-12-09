Poll: How many hundreds of millions is Rafael Devers worth?

It's time to turn our attention to Rafael Devers. The 25-year-old All-Star stud third baseman of the Boston Red Sox, at least for one more year.

I'm not even going to bother saying that a Devers extension needs to happen this offseason to put Red Sox Nation at ease. No need to waste the energy or characters on heading down that rabbit hole.

Instead, based on the current market of contracts that were just handed out at the Winter Meetings in San Diego, how much money can Devers command? And over how many years?

The market definitely shifted a bit as teams threw caution to the wind, signing players at-or-near-30 years old to decade-long contracts.

Aaron Judge will be receiving $40mil/year from the Yankees until his age 39 season. Trae Turner will call Philadelphia his home for the entirety of his 30s and Xander Bogaerts will be paid by the Padres until his age 40 year.

If those deals are any indicator, we're no longer talking about an 8-10 year deal for Devers. Players want to get paid through their 30s. Should Raffy feel the same, you're looking at a 14ish-year deal.

Mookie Betts, Bryce Harper, Giancarlo Stanton, Julio Rodriguez and Fernando Tatis Jr. are all operating on contracts between 12-14 years in length.

Then the question becomes money. Both overall and AAV (average annual value). With the way the market is trending, a 10yr/$300mil offer to a player of Devers' caliber might be considered too cheap.

Assuming it takes a minimum of 10-years to get a deal done, how much money would you be OK with the Sox investing in Devers?