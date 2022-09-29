Poll: Is a banged up Mac Jones or healthy Brian Hoyer better?

All week we have been operating under the assumption that Brian Hoyer would be the QB this Sunday at Green Bay, and likely for a couple more Sunday's after that.

Even Bill Belichick, amid saying that Jones is "day by day" 12 times during yesterday's press conference let out the admission that, should Jones be unavailable, Hoyer would be the guy under center.

Then today, Mike Giardi gave us this revelation -

Who really knows what's going on in Foxborough. If I had to venture a guess, I'd imagine Hoyer will still be the starting QB on Sunday, based on the severity and normal recovery period for high ankle sprains.

But if Mac and the Patriots' coaching staff/team doctors think he's good to go, who would you want leading the Pats into Lambeau Field?