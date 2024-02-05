Poll: Is Marcus Smart a ‘Celtics Legend’?

Marcus Smart was welcomed back to the TD Garden yesterday with open arms and open hearts by Celtics players, members of the organization and 18,000+ adoring fans in the stands.

It was a special day for Smart, who was honored with video tributes in the first and second quarters after serving as the heart and soul of the Celtics for the better part of a decade.

It has not been smooth sailing for Smart since being dealt to the Grizzlies over the off-season. He's only suited up in 20 games this season and is currently sidelined by injury. Meanwhile, he's seen the team he was so integral to blossom in his absence to become the most dominant force in the NBA. I'm guessing Marcus is still wishing he was dying his hair green before hitting the parquet each night.

He was no doubt a polarizing player while in town. Half the fan base loved him to the extreme, and would defend any Smart slander as though you were personally attacking a member of their family. The other half, while appreciative of his grit, thought he could be a detriment with untimely shots and attempted "hero ball," when maybe the situation called for deferral to the J's.

Whatever your feelings on "Mahcus," may be, he left an indelible impression on the team and fanbase after being the organization's first draft pick in 2014, No. 6 overall, after the hiring of Brad Stevens and the ushering in of a new era of Celtics basketball.

Smart spent nine years in Boston and played in 581 games. He made the '14-'15 All-Rookie team, was a 3-time All-Defensive selection and the '21-'22 NBA Defensive Player of the Year in addition to playing in 108 playoff games for the C's.

How do you remember Smart's time in Boston and his contributions to the Celtics?