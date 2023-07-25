Poll: Is Patrice Bergeron on the Bruins’ Mt. Rushmore?

Patrice Bergeron called it a career today after 19 seasons with the Boston Bruins.

Bergy, as he would become affectionately known as, came to town as a 19-year-old from Quebec and would go on to play in nearly 1300 games, score more than 1000 points and be named the team's 20th captain in franchise history when Zdeno Chara left town in 2020.

He's a 1st ballot Hall of Famer and his No. 37 will be lifted to the rafters at the T.D. Garden the first chance there is to get The Captain back in the building.

Is that resume enough to land Bergeron on the Bruins' all-time Mt. Rushmore?

I'm not going to pretend to have a vast knowledge of Bruins history in my brain. Actually, among the four Boston teams, they're the one that occupies the least space up there.

That being said, I know enough to say Bobby Orr is obviously a lock, as too is Ray Bourque, who scored 1506pts in 1518 games as a Bruin. Phil Esposito was the most dominant goal scorer of his day, leading the NHL is goals 6-straight years as a Bruin, becoming the first player to score 100-points in a season and helping guide the B's to two Cup titles.

So, as you can tell, the mountain is getting pretty cramped and I've only mentioned three other names.

Then there's the older stars that merit consideration. The Eddie Shore's, Milt Schmidt's, Johnny Bucyk's and Dit Clapper's of Bruins' yesteryear. All of whom are members of the Hall of Fame.

Listen, it's a tough list to narrow to just four players when you're dealing with 99 years of history like the Bruins franchise has. But Bergeron was there for 20% of Boston's existence. He embodied what it meant to be a Bruin. Therefore, he's got my vote for a place on Mt. Rushmore.

What do you think?