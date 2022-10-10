Poll: It’s Zappe Hour…But for how long?

Don't worry, be Zappe. That's what New England Patriots fans discovered yesterday as the Pats toyed with the Detroit Lions in rookie QB Bailey Zappe's first NFL start.

As Jonathan Vilma said while struggling to provide coherent color commentary on the Fox broadcast, the tee-shirts around Patriots Place in Foxborough and Quincy Market in Boston will be printing themselves with a few more performances like that from New England's No. 4.

First things first...we have to acknowledge that Zappe and the Pats' offense was taking on the worst defense in the NFL yesterday. And if that wasn't already enough of an advantage, by halftime yesterday Detroit was left with the absolute bottom of their roster to fill out the defensive backs positions after a slew of injuries.

But even so, Zappe looked to be in complete command of the Patriots' offense, spreading the ball between Jakobi Meyers and Hunter Henry while extending plays with his legs when necessary. And sure, a bruising 161-yard effort from Rhamondre Stevenson certainly didn't hurt the cause.

Forget the numbers - 17-21 for 188 yards, 1 TD and an interception that was of no fault of Zappe's. It was the rookie's poise that was most impressive yesterday during what was frankly this team's most polished game offensively thus far in 2022. He was never overmatched, nor did he look uncomfortable. Again, bad defense. I know.

But if we're going off yesterday's performance, Zappe earned another shot to play QB for the Pats. Maybe yesterday's game will serve to speed up Mac Jones' recovery a tad, and give last year's first round pick a bit of a chip on his shoulder when he returns to the field.

What say you? Have you come down with a case of Zappe Fever over the last 24 hours?