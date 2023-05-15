Poll: Needing 8 wins, are Celtics your Finals favorite?

We're down to the final four in the NBA, and for the sixth time in the last seven seasons, the Boston Celtics are one of the last four teams remaining.

In fact, for the third time in the last four years, they'll face a familiar foe in the Miami Heat, who like the Lakers out west, have made it to this point after taking part in the Play-In Tournament.

Las Vegas still thinks the Celtics are the easy betting favorite, with sites like FanDuel placing the C's at +100 to be crowned as champs, followed by Denver (+230), the Lakers (+330) and Heat (+1400).

So, if those numbers there tell us anything, it's that the Celtics are heavy favorites in the conference finals against Spoelstra's squad.

Eight wins are all that remain between the Celtics and a 2nd NBA championship since 1986. Will they get it?