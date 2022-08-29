Poll: NFL 2022 Predictions – AFC & NFC North

So far in our NFL prediction polls, we've forecasted the AFC & NFC West and South divisions. Here are the voting results:

AFC West - (T) 1. Kansas City (30.5%), (T) 1. L.A. Chargers (30.5%) 3. Las Vegas (25%), 4. Denver (14%).

NFC West - 1. L.A. Rams (61%), 2. San Francisco (29%), 3. Seattle (7%), 4. Arizona (3%).

AFC South - 1. Indianapolis (56%), 2. Tennessee (37%), 3. Jacksonville (7%), 4. Houston (0%).

NFC South - 1. Tampa Bay (70%), 2. New Orleans (20%), 3. Carolina (7%), 4. Atlanta (3%).

Now, it's time to let us know how you think the AFC & NFC North divisions will take shape...You can find a full recap of each team's offseason listed below the polls -

AFC North -

Cincinnati Bengals (2021 - 10-7, 1st in AFC North, No. 4 seed in AFC)

Key additions: RG Alex Cappa (FA), RT La'el Collins (FA), RG Ted Karras (FA), TE Hayden Hurst (FA).

Key losses: CB Trae Waynes (retired), DT Larry Ogunjobi (FA), C Trey Hopkins (unsigned), TE C.J. Uzomah (FA).

Pittsburgh Steelers (2021 - 9-7-1, 2nd in AFC North, No. 7 seed in AFC)

Key additions: QB Mitchell Trubisky (FA), LB Myles Jack (FA), DT Larry Ogunjobi (FA), RG James Daniels (FA), CB Levi Wallace (FA), C Mason Cole (FA), WR Gunner Olszewski (FA).

Key losses: QB Ben Roethlisberger (retired), CB Joe Haden (unsigned), LB Joe Schobert (unsigned), WR Juju Smith-Schuster (FA), TE Eric Ebron (unsigned), RT Zach Banner (unsigned).

Cleveland Browns (2021 - 8-9, 3rd in AFC North, did not make playoffs)

Key additions: QB Deshaun Watson (trade), WR Amari Cooper (trade), QB Jacoby Brissett (FA), EDGE Chase Winovich (trade).

Key losses: QB Baker Mayfield (trade), WR Jarvis Landry (FA), C J.C. Tretter (retired), TE Austin Hooper (FA), LB Mack Wilson (trade).

Baltimore Ravens (2021 - 8-9, 4th in AFC North, did not make playoffs)

Key additions: S Marcus Williams (FA), CB Kyle Fuller (FA), DT Michael Pierce (FA), RT Morgan Moses (FA), RB Mike Davis (FA).

Key losses: WR Marquise Brown (trade), WR Sammy Watkins (FA), DT Brandon Williams (unsigned), DT Derek Wolfe (unsigned).

NFC North -

Green Bay Packers (2021 - 13-4, 1st in NFC North, No. 1 seed in NFC)

Key additions: WR Sammy Watkins (FA), DT Jarran Reed (FA), P Pat O'Donnell (FA).

Key losses: WR Davante Adams (trade), EDGE Za'Darius Smith (FA), WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (FA), RT Billy Turner (FA), CB Kevin King (unsigned), LG Lucas Patrick (FA).

Minnesota Vikings (2021 - 8-9, 2nd in NFC North, did not make playoffs)

Key additions: EDGE Za'Darius Smith (FA), LB Jordan Hicks (FA), DT Harrison Phillips (FA), RT Jesse Davis (FA).

Key losses: LB Anthony Barr (FA), S Xavier Woods (FA), DT Michael Pierce (FA), DT Sheldon Richardson (unsigned), C Mason Cole (FA), TE Tyler Conklin (FA).

Chicago Bears (2021 - 6-11, 3rd in NFC North, did not make playoffs)

Key additions: LT Riley Reiff (FA), EDGE Al-Quadin Muhammed (FA), WR Byron Pringle (FA), LG Lucas Patrick (FA), TE Ryan Griffin.

Key losses: LB Khalil Mack (trade), WR Allen Robinson (FA), DT Akiem Hicks (FA), DT Eddie Goldman (unsigned).

Detroit Lions (2021 - 3-14, 4th in NFC North, did not make playoffs)

Key additions: WR D.J. Chark (FA), CB Mike Hughes (FA), EDGE Aiden Hutchinson (draft), WR Jameson Williams (draft).

Key losses: EDGE Trey Flowers (unsigned), LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin (FA).