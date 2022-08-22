Poll: NFL 2022 Predictions – AFC & NFC South

Last week, we began our 2022 NFL predictions by asking who you think will win the AFC and NFC West. Here were the results...

AFC West: Kansas City (31%), L.A. Chargers (31%), Las Vegas (25%), Denver (14%).

NFC West: L.A. Rams (61%), San Francisco (29%), Seattle (7%), Arizona (3%).

Now, let's turn our attention to the south.

Tom Brady returned from his mysterious two week absence to Bucs camp this morning, putting a bow once again on Tampa Bay as the favorites in that division. No matter how banged up their offensive line might be, and even if Brady is only 85% committed to football at this point, that should be enough to see Tampa Bay to the division crown. Do you agree? And who do you have on the AFC side of things?

Just like last week, you can find each of the eight featured team's key additions and losses from over the off-season, below.

NFC South -

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2021 - 13-4, 1st in NFC South, No. 2 seed in NFC)

Key additions: WR Russell Gage (FA), WR Julio Jones (FA), DT Akiem Hicks (FA), S Logan Ryan (FA), RG Shaq Mason (trade), EDGE Carl Nassib (FA), TE Kyle Rudolph (FA), S Keanu Neal (FA),

Key losses: RG Alex Cappa (FA), G Ali Marpet (retired), TE Rob Gronkowski (retired), TE O.J. Howard (FA), P Bradley Pinion (FA), RB Ronald Jones II (FA), DT Ndamukong Suh (unsigned).

New Orleans Saints (2021 - 9-8, 2nd in NFC South, did not make playoffs)

Key additions: WR Jarvis Landry (FA), S Tyrann Mathieu (FA), S Marcus Maye (FA), LB Jonathan Bostic (FA), QB Andy Dalton (FA), LB Eric Wilson (FA), S Daniel Sorensen (FA), C Nick Martin (FA), DT Jaleel Johnson (FA), EDGE Kentavius Street (FA).

Key losses: LT Terron Armstead (FA), S Marcus Williams (FA), LB Kwon Alexander (FA), RB/WR Ty Montgomery (FA), RT Jordan Mills (FA), K Brett Maher (FA), WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey (FA).

Atlanta Falcons (2021 - 7-10, 3rd in NFC South, did not make playoffs)

Key additions: QB Marcus Mariota (FA), QB Desmond Ridder (draft), LB Nick Kwiatkoski (FA), RT Germain Ifedi (FA), TE Anthony Firkser (FA), LB Rashaan Evans (FA), P Bradley Pinion (FA), CB Casey Hayward (FA), WR Bryan Edwards (FA), WR Damiere Byrd (FA), EDGE Lorenzo Carter (FA).

Key losses: QB Matt Ryan (trade), WR Russell Gage (FA), LB Foyesade Oloukun (FA), EDGE Dante Fowler Jr. (FA), TE Hayden Hurst (FA), RB Mike Davis (FA), CB Fabian Moreau (FA).

Carolina Panthers (2021 - 5-12, 4th in NFC South, did not make playoffs)

Key additions: QB Baker Mayfield (trade), LB Cory Littleton (FA), DT Matt Ioannidis (FA), P Johnny Hecker (FA), WR Rashard Higgins (FA), RG Austin Corbett (FA), S Xavier Woods (FA), LB Damien Wilson (FA), C Bradley Bozeman (FA).

Key losses: CB Stephon Gilmore (FA), QB Cam Newton (unsigned), C Matt Paradis (unsigned), EDGE Hassan Reddick (FA), DT DaQuan Jones (FA).

AFC South -

Tennessee Titans (2021 - 12-5, 1st in AFC South, No. 1 seed in AFC)

Key additions: WR Robert Woods (trade), TE Austin Hooper (FA), LT Jamarco Jones (FA).

Key losses: WR A.J. Brown (trade), WR Julio Jones (FA), TE Anthony Firkser (FA), LB Rashaan Evans (FA), RG David Quessenberry (FA)

Indianapolis Colts (9-8, 2nd in AFC South, did not make playoffs)

Key additions: QB Matt Ryan (trade), CB Stephon Gilmore (FA), EDGE Yannick Ngakoue (trade), RB Phillip Lindsay (FA), CB Brandon Facyson (FA).

Key losses: QB Carson Wentz (trade), LT Eric Fisher (unsigned), WR T.Y. Hilton (unsigned), RG Mark Glowinski (FA), CB Xavier Rhodes (unsigned), EDGE Al-Quadin Muhammed (FA), CB Rock Ya-Sin (trade).

Houston Texans (5-13, 3rd in AFC South, did not make playoffs)

Key additions: EDGE Jerry Hughes (FA), EDGE Mario Addison (FA), RG A.J. Cann (FA), CB Steven Nelson (FA), LB Jalen-Reeves Maybin (FA), CB Fabian Moreau (FA), EDGE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (FA).

Key losses: QB Deshaun Watson (trade), S Justin Reid (FA), RT Marcus Cannon (unsigned), QB Tyrod Taylor (FA), CB Terrence Mitchell (FA), S A.J. Moore (FA), EDGE Jacob Martin (FA).

Jacksonville Jaguars (3-14, 4th in AFC South, did not make playoffs)

Key additions: RG Brandon Scherff (FA), CB Darious Williams (FA), TE Evan Engram (FA), WR Christian Kirk (FA), WR Zay Jones (FA), EDGE Arden Key (FA), DT Folorunso Fatukasi (FA), LB Foyesade Oloukun (FA).

Key losses: LB Myles Jack (FA), LG Andrew Norwell (FA), RG A.J. Cann (FA), WR D.J. Chark (FA).