Poll: Now a best-of-3, will C’s-Sixers go to a Game 7?

They're the two best words in sports but probably a pair that Celtics fans would rather not hear for the time being.

After yesterday's 1-point overtime win by the Sixers, the series shifts back to Boston and is now a best-of-3 tied at two games a piece.

A little history lesson, courtesy of Barstool's Dan Greenburg:

- There have been 26 instances since the NBA went to a 2-2-1-1-1 series format where a series was 2-2 with the win/loss pattern of C’s-Sixers. The higher seed is 20-6 all-time.

- The home team is 20-2 when they win Game 5 in such instances, while they're 0-4 after dropping Game 5.

If nothing else, it highlights the importance of securing a win tomorrow night at The Garden before heading back to Philly looking for the closeout W.

Last week, when we asked for series predictions, 28.6% said Celtics in 6, 23.8% said Sixers in 6 and 19.1% said Celtics in 7. The question now...will a Game 7 be needed, or can one of the teams (hopefully the green one) wrap it up in the next two games?