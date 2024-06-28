Poll: What is the best father-son(s) combo in sports history?

The L.A. Lakers did exactly what we all expected and exactly what LeBron James told them to do by taking his 19-year-old son Bronny James with the 55th overall pick in the NBA Draft.

Is Bronny an NBA prospect? Hell no. But if anyone has the ability to manipulate the system to get his son into the league, it's the second greatest player of all-time.

But in honor of the latest father-son duo in sports, let's take a look back at the combos that actually did it on merit and talent...

The NFL's First Family - Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning.

- Archie Manning: 35-101-3 record over 15 seasons, 23,911 yards, 125 TD, 173 INT, 2,197yds rushing, 18 TD, 2-time Pro Bowler.

- Peyton Manning: 189-76 record over 17 seasons, 71,940 yards, 539 TD, 251 INT, 18 TD rushing, Hall of Fame, 14-time Pro Bowler, 7-time All-Pro, 5-time MVP, 2-time Super Bowl champion.

- Eli Manning: 117-117 record over 16 seasons, 57,023 yards, 366 TD, 244 INT, 4-time Pro Bowler, 2-time Super Bowl champion/2-time Super Bowl MVP.

Mr. Hockey and his two sons - Gordy, Mark and Marty Howe.

- Gordie Howe: 1,767 games in 26 seasons, 786 goals, 1,023 assists, 1,809 points (plus 419 games in 6 WHA seasons, 174 goals, 334 assists, 508 points), Hall of Fame, 21-time All-Star, 6-time Hart winner (MVP), 4-time Stanley Cup champion.

- Mark Howe: 929 games in 16 seasons, 197 goals, 545 assists, 742 points (plus 426 games in 6 WHA seasons, 208 goals, 296 assists, 504 points), Hall of Fame, 3-time All-Star, 2-time WHA champion.

- Marty Howe: 197 games in 6 seasons, 2 goals, 29 assists, 31 points (plus 449 games in 6 WHA seasons, 67 goals, 117 assists, 184 points.

The Curry's.

- Dell Curry: 1,083 games in 16 career seasons, 11.7ppg, 2.4rpg. 1.8apg, '93-'94 6th Man of the Year.

- Steph Curry: 956 games in 15 career seasons, 24.8ppg, 4.7rpg, 6.4apg, NBA-record 3747 made 3-pointers, 10-time All-Star, 2-time MVP, 2-time scoring champion, 4-time NBA champion.

- Seth Curry: 482 games in 10 seasons, 10.4ppg, 2.1rpg, 2.0apg.

The Griffey's.

- Ken Griffey Sr: 2,097 games in 19 career seasons, .296, 152 HR, 859 RBI, 200 SB, 3-time All-Star, 2-time World Series champion.

- Ken Griffey Jr: 2,671 games in 22 career seasons, .284, 630 HR, 1,836 RBI, 184 SB, Hall of Fame, 13-time All-Star, 10-time Gold Glove, MVP.

Bobby and Barry Bonds.

- Bobby Bonds: 1,849 games in 14 career seasons, .268, 332 HR, 1,024 RBI, 461 SB, 3-time All-Star, 3-time Gold Glove.

(Some of) The Alou's.

- Felipe Alou: 2,082 games in 17 career seasons, .286, 206 HR, 852 RBI, 2,101 hits, 107 SB, 3-time All-Star.

- Moises Alou: 1,942 games in 17 career seasons, .303, 332 HR, 1,287 RBI, 106 SB, 6-time All-Star.

Who's the best?