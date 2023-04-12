Poll: Predicting Celtics 1st Rd. matchup vs. Atlanta

The Boston Celtics now know their opponent for the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals and it came as a bit of a surprise.

The Atlanta Hawks had no real issues vs. Miami last night, as they dispatched the Heat 116-105 in the 7 vs. 8 play-in game. Many Celtics fans, myself included, had assumed Boston would face Miami beginning this weekend, but it was not to be so.

Game 1 tips off Saturday afternoon at The Garden at 3:30 p.m. and the league will release the schedule for the rest of the series sometime today.

Boston faced Atlanta three times during the regular season, including in game No. 82, when both teams rolled out reserve lineups which led to career days for Payton Pritchard, Mike Muscala and Sam Hauser.

The C's beat ATL in each of the three regular season meetings, including twice in Atlanta. Boston outscored the Hawks 127-113 on average in the three games.

I have trouble seeing Atlanta being able to stop the Celtics' offensive attack and expect Boston to continue its trend of scoring at least 120 points a night vs. the Hawks. To me, it appears to be a nice postseason tune up for what Boston hopes is a deep run into June.

I'm saying series sweep for the C's. Do you agree?