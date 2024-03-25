Poll: Red Sox 2024 Batting Projections

We've arrived at a rather unceremonious opening week for the Boston Red Sox and Major League Baseball.

The Sox are mired in apathy as they embark on a season-opening west coast trip which will mercifully shield New England eyes for the season's first week-plus. Meanwhile, the sport is embroiled in what could become its biggest controversy since the Steroid Era.

But why let all that negativity stop us from a timeless tradition at the beginning of each baseball season?

It's time to make some projections for this year's BoSox. We'll do the lineup today, the rotation tomorrow, and then overall team success (or lack thereof) on Thursday prior to the season opener.

To provide context for today's polls, I've gone through the painstaking process of projecting this year's stats for the 26-man roster.

Here's how I think the lineup will fare, which has the potential to score runs. Reminder, these projections are best-case scenario. I'm not going to waste time trying to predict injuries or how much time each guy will miss. Take these are their 162-game projections, and then work backwards from there if you must.

Lineup: 1. Jarren Duran, LF (.279/12/52), 2. Rafael Devers, 3B (.290/35/106), 3. Trevor Story, SS (.267/24/77), 4. Triston Casas, 1B (.286/30/86), 5. Tyler O'Neill, RF (.258/22/60), 6. Masataka Yoshida, DH (.296/18/70), 7. Ceddanne Rafaela, CF (.257/14/58), 8. Enmanuel Valdez, 2B (.245/4/14), 9. Connor Wong, C (.248/11/42).

Bench/injured: Vaughn Grissom, 2B (.282/9/51), Wilyer Abreu, OF (.263/7/32), Reese McGuire, C (.265/2/20), Pablo Reyes, IF (.279/2/19), Bobby Dalbec, Utility (.236/6/22).

With that in mind, let us know how you think the Sox lineup will stack up in 2024...(there's six polls in total, so make sure to keep scrolling!)