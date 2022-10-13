Poll: ‘Return of the Mac’ or ‘Zappe Hour’ at QB in Cleveland?

Here we go again. Just like last week at this time, as we get closer to the weekend the Patriots QB situation becomes less and less clear. Mac Jones is back in full pads at practice while ESPN's Jeremy Fowler is reporting there's a "decent chance" we see No. 10 under center on Sunday.

All the while, Bailey Zappe has been sharing the reps at practice and looked very capable last week, albeit against a very, very bad defense.

If I were to bet, I doubt we see Mac take the field in Cleveland. Sunday will be still just three weeks removed from Jones injuring the ankle against Baltimore. Mike Giardi of NFL Network reported yesterday that the second year QB is still dealing with "instability" in the ankle. That doesn't sound like he's ready to rock for 60 minutes. Cleveland pun intended.

But let's play the percentage game. It's always a topic of conversation when an injured starter is attempting to make his way back. At what point is a still-recovering Mac Jones a more viable option than Bailey Zappe? 60 percent? 75 percent? Or is Bailey just as capable?

To be fair, Zappe has shown little to suggest there's been a dip in production from what a fully healthy Mac was offering in weeks 1-3.