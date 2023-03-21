How do you go with the hot hand when it's not just one guy with said hot hand?

As far as issues go come playoff time, Bruins' boss Jim Montgomery is in the very fortunate position of having this be his "problem."

Linus Ullmark has been the best goalie in the NHL this entire season and will be taking home The Vezina Trophy once all is said and done. However, there's a case to be made that Jeremy Swayman has been the best goalie in the league since the calendar flipped to 2023.

Ullmark is a sparkling 34-5-1 this year. That's an .872 winning percentage. For perspective, Sergei Bobrovsky had the best winning % last year, a full point and a half lower than where Linus is currently, at .722.

Ullmark also leads the league in GAA (1.97) and save percentage (.935) to complete the goalie triple crown.

Swayman, meanwhile, is 12-3-1 in 2023 (18-6-4 overall), ranks 3rd in the NHL with a 2.28 GAA and 4th in the league with a .920 save percentage. He's also stopped 62-straight pucks, pitched back-to-back shutouts and is one off the league lead in that category.

So, yeah, it's a good problem to have. In the Stanley Cup Playoffs, though, tandems go out the window. Under normal circumstances, if you have two goalies in playoff hockey, it's like having two QB's in football. AKA, you ain't got none.

But has this duo been so dominant that both should get a shot at stopping shots in the postseason?