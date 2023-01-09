Poll: Were the Patriots a disappointment this season?

The 2022 season mercifully came to a close yesterday in Buffalo with the Patriots 35-23 loss to the Bills.

Despite being "in it" right until the final four minutes or so of the season, the Patriots never truly felt "in it" this year relative to actual good teams in the league.

The team is now 25-25 since Tom Brady left town. Any talk of "progress" was halted this year as the Pats appear stuck in the mud right smack in the middle of the NFL, aka, the worst place to be. Just good enough to beat up on bad teams, not good enough to compete with the elite.

We've got weeks and months to fully delve into what doomed this season, but for the purpose of today's polls, let's just stick to surface level stuff...