Poll: What does return of Bergeron, Krejci mean for Bruins?

At long last, the boys are back in Boston. The organization announced on Monday the re-signing of Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci, both on 1-year deals.

Bergeron, who returns to Boston for a 19th season, will do so on a 1-year/$2.5-million contract, with an additional $2.5mil in incentives.

Krejci, who spent last season playing for his native HC Olomouc in the Czech League, signed a 1-year/$1-million deal, also with an additional $2.5mil in incentives.

Due to the Bruins' cap situation, the team was able to take advantage of a clause in the NHL's CBA which allows veteran players to earn additional bonuses that don't count against the cap. With Bergy's deal, for instance, part of his $2.5mil in incentives will carry over to next year's books.

And as far as the "incentives" are concerned for the pair, let's just say they won't have to work too hard to earn the money.

With the center position now shored up as the captain and Krejci return to the 1st and 2nd lines, respectively, what does it mean for the Bruins in 2022-23? A team that will still likely be without Brad Marchand and Charlie McAvoy until the new year.

Is the return of Bergeron and Krejci enough to help bridge the gap and keep the B's in contention?