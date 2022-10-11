Poll: What should we expect from Bruins in 2022-23?

It seems a bit crazy, but we've arrived at opening day in the NHL. Two games tonight take center stage on ESPN (7:30pm: TB @ NYR/10pm: LV @ L.A.) before the rest of the league gets underway tomorrow night.

The first game of the Jim Montgomery era in Boston is set for tomorrow night in the nation's capital. If you've heard the talk coming out of the team facility this week, you might expect the Bruins to contend for the Cup this season.

So much of the narrative entering the year has been about one "last dance," with the return of Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci, a notion team president Cam Neely said was fair.

But Monty's crew is a banged up one heading into the first faceoff of the new year. Marchand and McAvoy won't feature for many months, the same goes for Matt Grzelyck.

We don't even know what the lineups will look like once the puck is dropped tomorrow night, after Nick Foligno, Mike Reilly and Chris Wagner were waived and sent to Providence.

There will be plenty for Montgomery to navigate in his first few months on the job until the reinforcements arrive around the holidays.

What are your expectations for the B's this season?