Poll: What’s your sports wish for 2023?

2022 is in the rearview. As we turn the page to 2023, what are you hoping to see happen in the world of sports over the next 12 months?

If you're a fan of the local teams, the Bruins and Celtics are as good as it gets. Could title runs be in our future for the summer? Speaking of the boys of summer, we probably can't expect too much from the Red Sox on the field. But to many, the most important task for the BoSox in 2023 is locking in Rafael Devers for the future.

Will this be the year Bill Belichick wrangles the Patriots back into true contenders? Or maybe you're hoping for a Week 18 win over the Bills and a magical run through January and February. Though, let's not get carried away.

On the local scene, maybe your hope is that your favorite high school squad makes it to The Tournament. Or, that at some point this year you'll be able to lay down a few shillings on sports games from right here in Maine.

There was a time 2022 seemed like the year that sports betting would make its way to the Pine Tree State, though the issue has been frozen for several months.

Whatever it may be, let us know what you want to see out of 2023!