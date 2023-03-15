Poll: Where does Bill the GM rank in today’s NFL?

Bill Belichick is the unquestioned (or at least should be) greatest coach in the history of the NFL and among the select few greats across North American sports history.

Sure, you hear sometimes about his splits with Tom Brady vs. without Brady. In the three seasons since TB12 left town, the Patriots are 25-25 with no playoff wins, meaning Bill now sports a 75-95 career record when anyone other than Brady as his QB. That includes the 2008 season and the four games Brady missed due to Deflategate.

But take a look at the other greatest coaches in NFL history and who they did it with. In fact, every other dynasty in league history has at least twice as many Hall of Famers than what the Pats have for representation in Canton, OH.

And yet many Patriots fans (myself included) like to question his every move. Though, not so much when it comes to coaching decisions, though there are certainly a few that stand out. No, I'm talking about the moves Bill the GM makes on a year-to-year basis.

In 2021, Belichick was named NFL Executive of the Year for the first time in his career after spending a boatload of money in free agency, drafting Mac Jones with the 15th overall pick and improving the Pats from 7-9 in the Cam Newton season to 10-7 and a playoff team.

Though, the ascent stopped there after many questionable moves with the coaching staff torpedoed the team's offense and led to an 8-9 campaign last fall.

There's no clear trajectory at the moment for the Patriots. They're buried in the AFC East while the other three teams around them bolster their squads. Meanwhile, Bill is still conducting business the way he always has, combing through the bargain deals and diamonds in the rough while other teams break the bank.

That's all fine and dandy when the Pats were making yearly trips to the AFC Championship Game, but now it seems to be testing the patience of the fanbase, not to mention owner Robert Kraft.

What do you think, do Pats fans need to take a page out of Aaron Rodgers' playbook and R-E-L-A-X while continuing to sip the Kool-Aid and voice the company line of "In Bill we trust"?