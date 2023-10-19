Poll: Which Boston blockbuster would you like to see happen?

The Red Sox and Patriots are two clubs in desperate need an injection of excitement, with the Pats off to their worst-ever start under Bill Belichick and the Red Sox finishing in the cellar for the third time in the last four seasons.

On Tuesday, we asked "which team still has more goodwill built up with you?"

47% said the Sox, 35% said the Patriots and 18% said they've both spent it.

One way to get the excitement back is by making bold moves. For the Patriots, that won't be happening during the season, especially given the team's start. But, if the losing continues, New England could be in a position they have not been since the start of the century, which would be picking in the top-5 of the NFL Draft next April.

With their 1-5 start, New England currently sits at 6th on the way-too-early draft board, behind Chicago (via Carolina), Chicago, Arizona, Denver and the Giants.

For the Sox to accomplish that goal, all they have to do is open the checkbook.

The club is being linked to many of the top players available - or thought to be available - this offseason which is a refreshing return to the way things used to be in the pre-Chaim Bloom days.

From Shohei Ohtani to fellow Japanese prospect Yoshinobu Yamamoto to perennial All-Star Juan Soto, each name has been linked to finding a way to Boston this winter.

Any of the three would go a ways toward breaking free of the apathy that surrounded the team over the final month of this season.

Which would you want to most see happen to kickstart the return of the Sox or Pats to prominence?