Poll: Which Patriots rookie will make the biggest impact this season?

The New England Patriots kicked off their preseason schedule last night, and we got our first look at a number of rookies.

Undrafted free agent quarterback/receiver Malik Cunningham seemed to make the most notable impact both throwing and running the football, scoring the teams only touchdown in a 20-9 loss. His performance made most of Patriot nation believe that he could likely make it the 20th-straight season that the Patriots have an UFA on their opening day roster.

Second round pick Keion White (DT) looked like he could be a problem for opposing offenses, and we saw some glimpses of first round defensive back Christian Gonzalez and sixth round receiver Damario “Pop” Douglas. Bryce Baringer (6th round) boomed a 62-yard punt, and kicker Chad Ryland (4th round), while not getting a chance to kick during the game, was reportedly nailing 40-yard kicks through the uprights and 20 rows into the stands with regularity during the pregame. Sixth rounder Kayshon Boutte made a couple of catches in his first taste of NFL action and seems to be coming along after a slow start to training camp. The New England staff apparently thinks so much of third-round hybrid safety/linebacker Marte Mapu that they didn’t even let him play in the game.

With our first look at the team behind us, we want to know, outside of Gonzalez, which other Patriot rookie do you think will make the biggest impact for the Patriots this season?