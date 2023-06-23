Poll: Which player’s exit from Boston hurt the worst?

Many Celtic fans woke up this Friday morning still in a haze following the trading of their beloved Marcus Smart.

With Smart shipping out of Boston for Memphis, it got me thinking - what are some of the most painful player departures in Boston sports history? The ones that really cut deep and made you question what the hell your favorite team was thinking in making the move.

Now, there's a couple that stand head and shoulders above the rest, and for that reason have been removed from the options for today's poll.

1) Tom Brady to the Bucs: I'm guessing this might skew the voting numbers a bit if Brady to the Bucs was made available as a selection today. Both because of who he is/was and how recent it still is. The sting has yet to fade and no athlete has ever reached the heights Brady did during his two decade stay in New England, so we're going to go ahead and take him out of the running.

2) Babe Ruth to the Yankees: The most famous departure of them all. The Curse of The Bambino. The only problem is, I don't think anyone voting in today's poll was around to witness and remember Ruth's departure to the Big Apple. And for that reason, it also has been removed as an option. (If you were around when the Babe left town, contact mark.paulette@townsquaremedia.com - we'd very much like to hear from you...)

With those couple of parameters set, which of the following fan-favorite exits hurt you the most?