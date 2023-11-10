Poll: Which QB is the dream scenario for Patriots in 2024?

It's never too early to look to the future, especially when the present is, as fellow Driver Aaron Jackson would put it, "meh."

In doing my daily show prep for this afternoon's program, I stumbled upon Bleacher Report's latest mock draft, which came out this morning. In it, the Patriots, who now own the No. 4 pick in next April's NFL Draft thanks to 'Da Bears 16-13 win last night vs. Carolina, selected Caleb Williams as the USC QB tumbled from his presumed perch at #1.

That's not a bad fantasy world to live in, even with the polarizing prospect having suffered losses in three of the last four weeks to knock the Trojans out of the top-25. Despite being last seen weeping into his mother's arms after the latest loss to Washington, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner is still having an outstanding season on the field, with 2958 passing yards, 28 TD, 4 INT and 10 rushing touchdowns.

That same BR mock draft had UNC's Drake Maye as the new No. 1 pick and guy at the position. Maye (2803yds/20td/5int, 254 rush yards/6td) had been nipping at the heels of Williams for quite some time.

The problem for the Pats is, with both Chicago (via the Carolina pick) and the Giants still in front of them in the draft standings, both those teams are thought to be in search of a QB as well.

So who's up next? That would be Bo Nix, leader of the No. 6 Oregon Ducks. In his 5th college season, Nix has gone from Auburn flameout to top-10 prospect. He's tossed for 2723yds and 25td this year with just two picks, while adding five rushing scores.

After Nix, the next QB in most mocks doesn't appear until late in the 1st or the 2nd round, where Texas' Quinn Ewers and 20-year-old Michigan Wolverine J.J. McCarthy begin to show up.

There may be NFL options to be had for the Pats as well, though those would have to come via trade. With Chicago appearing ready to move on from Justin Fields, I wouldn't be opposed to seeing the '21 1st rounder take over for New England's '21 1st rounder. Kyler Murray is another name that appears quite frequently on the block when looking ahead to the off-season, with the Cardinals seeming ready to try something new.

Both would come with pretty hefty price tags, but both have proven value in the league.

Of course, free agency is always an option, but that class is highlighted by Kirk Cousins rehabbing from a torn Achilles. Not exactly a needle mover.

Who would you pick as the best case scenario for New England?