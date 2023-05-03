Poll: Which Red Sox player has been the biggest surprise so far?

Don't look now, but those scrappy Red Sox have won 4-straight, are 12-6 in their last 18 games and own the 4th-most wins in the American League at the moment.

Yes, it's still verrrrry early (with 131 games remaining), but through the first 31 I think it's safe to say the Sox are more entertaining than many expected this season.

The lineup churns out runs, the pitching gives it back, then the Sox win it late. At least, that's been the formula of late.

Boston's hotter-than-expected start is being fueled by many surprising faces. Jarren Duran has been a revelation in his first 15 games this year. Connor Wong is slowly turning into Carlton Fisk behind the plate and Josh Winckowski, once an afterthought in the Andrew Benintendi trade, has developed into a weapon out of the 'pen.

It's been a bit since the Sox have played this well. In fact, the W last night bumped the Sox to 3-games over .500 for the first time since July 17 of last year.

Which player has surprised you the most through the first month-plus of the 2023 season?