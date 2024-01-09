Poll: Who are the Patriots building blocks on O and D?

Coming off their worst season since 1992, the New England Patriots have their work cut out for them this off-season with the task of rebuilding the squad into one capable of competing year in and year out.

It's been quite evident the last couple seasons just how much talent New England has lacked, specifically on the offensive side of the ball.

The team's best weapon this season was Zeke Elliott, who compiled 955 yards rushing and receiving to go with five scores. Rhamondre Stevenson tallied 857 total yards and four TD's before landing on IR to end the year, and rookie WR DeMario Douglas proved to be one of the most productive rookies at the position in team history, yet still hauled in just 49 catches for 561 yards.

Defensively, the team is pretty well set. As you'll see from today's poll, most of the foundational pieces work for that unit, which should allow the Pats to focus more heavily on their offensive needs this offseason. Or, at least, one would hope that's how they approach it.

We still don't have a clue as to who will be putting the team together in the coming months, but whoever it is won't find a cupboard too well stocked.

Pretend for a second you get the gig in the coming weeks and are tasked with restoring the Patriots to their former glory. The first piece of business is to sit down and take stock of the current roster.

Which guys are you circling as the ones New England needs to build around moving forward?

(Choose as many as you want - no limit)