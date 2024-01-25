Poll: Who is the 2nd-best QB in the NFL?

Patrick Mahomes is the unquestioned top dog at the quarterback position. In his sixth year as a starter in the league, Mahomes is getting set to play in his sixth conference championship game, and incredibly his first on the road.

Mahomes has been simply brilliant thus far in his NFL career, putting together a first six years that are truly unrivaled by any other QB in the game's history.

While Tom Brady did have three Super Bowls in his first six years on the job, he had almost 7,000 fewer passing yards than Mahomes' tally of 28,424. The KC QB has also tossed 72(!) more TD's than Brady over their first six years, 219-147. Granted, it's an entirely different league today than it was 20 years ago. Despite being significantly less than what Mahomes is putting up today, beginning in 2002, Brady's numbers were still at-or-near the top of the NFL in most passing categories, the league just didn't pass nearly as much.

I've seen quite a few social media posts recently calling Mahomes the greatest-ever at the position, because that's just the world we live in, God forbid anyone have patience or context. For as great as Mahomes is, here's a friendly reminder he still needs 61,000 yards, 430 TD's, 22 playoff wins, 174 regular season wins and five Super Bowl titles to match Brady across the board, which is all the more remarkable when you consider the head start Mahomes has had head-to-head with Brady at the outset of their careers.

But with the G.O.A.T. now enjoying retirement, the league is Mahomes' kingdom. So, who's the next-best QB in the game today?