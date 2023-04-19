Poll: Who is the 3rd-best Boston Celtic?

For the entirety of the NBA season, the Boston Celtics have shown off a squad depth that other teams around the league can only salivate over.

After the J's, the league's best one-two punch, Boston's 3-8 spots in the rotation should also be stacked up with the league's best.

At the end of last night's game, "MVP" chants were raining down from the upper corners of the TD Garden, but it wasn't for the usual suspect. Instead, the chants were directed at Derrick White, who backed up his 24-point, 7-assist Game 1 performance by joining Reggie White as the only Celtics guards to have at least 25 points and 3-blocks in a playoff game.

It's the continuation of a year's worth of stellar play from White, who began the season as a backup guard but is now a fixture in Boston's starting-5. All season, White has not only been one of this team's best contributors, but the analytics and advanced metrics suggest White is one of the most efficient players in the NBA.

While his stat line of 12.4ppg/3.6rpg/3.9apg from the regular season might not blow anyone away, White has established himself as one of this team's top big-game players.

And I haven't even mentioned guys like last year's Defensive Player of the Year in Marcus Smart, this year's possible Sixth Man of the Year in Malcolm Brogdon, the team's defensive game changer, Rob Williams, or the cagey veteran presence of Al Horford.

The options are almost limitless on this squad. But if you have to pick one, who do you say is the 3rd-best Celtic after Jayson and Jaylen?