Poll: Who needs weapons when you have an OC?!

Bill O'Brien met with reporters today in Foxborough as we transition into the OTA portion of the NFL offseason ahead of next week's NFL Draft.

Offseason workouts (OTAs) began yesterday for the Pats and the new OC is reportedly busy building the new offense from the ground up.

"Everybody gets a clean slate" was the mantra Tuesday at Patriots' Place. That was the line BOB kept reiterating when asked about his unit or his QB. Yes, 2023 brings a clean slate. No more Patricia, nor Judge (at least, when it comes to meddling in the offense's affairs).

But it's not exactly like the offseason has brought an influx of talent into the unit. New England basically replaced Jakobi Meyers with Juju Smith-Schuster (we'll see how the production plays out), replaced Jonnu Smith with Mike Gesicki (who should have much better numbers than his predecessor) and patched up a patchwork O-Line with, well, more patchwork.

As we get ready for the Draft a week from Thursday night, is the offensive side of the football, under the watchful eye O'Brien, good-to-go? Or does Bill Belichick & Co. need to think about using the No. 14 overall pick on a playmaker?