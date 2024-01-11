Poll: Who should be Bill’s successor as Pats’ head coach?

The day has arrived. The end of an era. The end of the dynasty.

Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots (Robert Kraft) have mutually agreed to part ways after 24 years, ending the greatest reign a head coach has ever had in league history.

The Patriots went 296-133 overall with Bill at the helm, winning 30 playoffs games, 17 AFC East titles nine AFC championships and six Super Bowls. While it soured a bit over the last two years, as Kraft put it during today's presser, Belichick guided the Patriots to heights that will never be duplicated for as long as the sport of football is played.

Now, we must look to the future as the Patriots get set to embark on one of the most important off-seasons in franchise history.

Step one is bringing in the new bosses, a notable plural form of the word that has not been used in these parts this millennium. That's because the Pats must bring in a new general manager and head coach. For today, let's just focus on the latter.

Tom E. Curran, the man who warned us of this split months ago, says he's hearing that decision may already be made as well.

The organization still has to go through the formalities of hiring a new head coach in the National Football League. They must interview two outside minority candidates as well as satisfy the other mandates spelled out by the league.

But it appears the shortlist includes only former Patriots at the moment. Who do you want to be the guy that takes over for the G.O.A.T.?