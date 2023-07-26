Poll: Who should be the next Captain of the Bruins?

For the first time since 2006, the Boston Bruins are set to enter a season without either Zdeno Chara or Patrice Bergeron wearing the gold C on their chest.

With Bergeron's retirement yesterday, coach Jim Montgomery is faced with a decision before embarking on his second year in charge of the B's. Where does that C go, and who gets named as the team's 21st Captain in franchise history?

If we're basing it on seniority, Brad Marchand is the easy answer. In fact, I asked the radio voice of the Bruins, Judd Sirott, this very question yesterday on The Drive, and Judd spit out Marchand's name before I was even through with the question.

Not only is Marchand the longest tenured Bruin, he's the 2nd-longest tenured Boston athlete at the moment, behind only Matthew Slater, who arrived in Foxborough in 2008. Marchand's rookie season was '09-'10.

His reputation may not be one of a traditional Captain, but as Sirott noted yesterday, Marchy's style has changed in recent years. He's no longer the overly annoying pest, licking the cheeks of opponents on the ice. He's grown into a leader on the team, as evident by the A currently sewed on his sweater.

Other options include Charlie McAvoy, who plays with the physical edge that embodies the Bruins toughness of old. There's also Charlie Coyle, who is likely to take over the top line centerman duties, not to mention David Pastrnak, the team's offensive engine.

If it was your choice, who would you hand the C over to for the 2023-24 season and beyond?