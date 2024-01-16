Poll: Who will be Bill Belichick’s next team?

The G.O.A.T. is officially on the market and the interest is abound.

The Atlanta Falcons were so excited to beat everyone to the punch yesterday and tweet out that they had interviewed Bill Belichick for their open position. Though, it would seem A-town will be but Bill's first stop of his trail of suitors this off-season. We knew there would be plenty of interested teams out there, but Wild Card Weekend's results may have opened up a few more opportunities for the 71-year-old.

The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles, who both roughly a month ago had designs on getting the NFC's No. 1 seed, are both no longer playing football in the 2023 season.

Dallas got thumped 48-32 by the Green Bay Packers, who became the first-ever No. 7 seed to win a playoff game in NFL history. The vaunted Dallas D got shredded by Jordan Love, while Mike McCarthy and Dak Prescott once again pooped themselves on the big stage while a scowling Jerry Jones watched on from his box at midfield.

Then last night the Eagles followed their division rival's lead when it comes to postseason disappointment by laying a 32-9 stinker in Tampa Bay to mercifully bow out of the season after losing six of their last seven games down the stretch.

Eagles' owner Jeffrey Lurie is a Boston-native with deep respect for Bill Belichick. Even prior to Philly's loss yesterday, rumors had already begun swirling that the Eagles could be a perfect fit for Bill. Philly suffered from infighting and defensive deficiencies as their year imploded. Dealing with both issues are perceived strengths for the G.O.A.T.

And when it comes to Jerry Jones, you can't rule anything out. That man is infatuated by shiny things, and there's nothing shinier than having the Crown Jewel of the G.O.A.T. on your sideline.

With several other teams out there and also likely to bid for Bill's services in the coming weeks, where do you think his next job will be?